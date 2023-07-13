Four years after passage of law on abandoned boats, only two fines have been levied

Only two fines have been issued under a four-year-old federal law meant to compel boat owners not to abandon their vessels when they are shipwrecked or reach the end of their lifespan. Waves crash into the seawall as a barge that drifted loose on English Bay sits grounded on rocks during a massive windstorm, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Only two fines have been issued under a four-year-old federal law meant to compel boat owners not to abandon their vessels when they are shipwrecked or reach the end of their lifespan. Waves crash into the seawall as a barge that drifted loose on English Bay sits grounded on rocks during a massive windstorm, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario