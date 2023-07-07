Coast guard issues first-ever fine for abandoned vessel in Victoria

An oily sheen is seen in the water near an overturned derelict boat that washed ashore at Cadboro Bay, B.C., in December 2015. (CTV News) An oily sheen is seen in the water near an overturned derelict boat that washed ashore at Cadboro Bay, B.C., in December 2015. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

  • Fire destroys North Bay restaurant

    A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.