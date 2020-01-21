VICTORIA -- After much anticipation, the Four Mile Pub in View Royal has reopened after a fire shut down the local watering hole last fall.

The pub had a quiet opening on Sunday and by Monday it was business as usual.

During repairs from the Oct. 22 fire, the family-run pub took time to update lighting fixtures, wallpaper, flooring and the kitchen area. Even the menu got a makeover.

"It was really humbling to see just how many people across Victoria, in general, were really supportive," said pub spokesperson Kyle Porter. " I think if you go in there you will see the character has stayed true to the character of the building. It was nice to have the opportunity to really put the time in to freshen up.”

Porter is grateful that the View Royal firefighters were able to deal with the fire so fast when it happened; it could have very easily destroyed the 150 year-old section of the Tudor-style building, he said.

“The sprinkler system didn't activate because the fire was in the walls and floor," said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst at the time. "Crews had to pull the walls in the kitchen down and cut through the floors on the second floor and take down walls to contain the fire.”

Initially, the owners thought they might be closed for a week or two, but that was not to be. Damage caused by fire in the kitchen walls exposed asbestos, leading to a lengthy remediation process.

The owners helped employees find other work while they were closed. During that time, some of the staff were able to help out with renovations.

Upon reopening, all of the original staff returned to their jobs, something the owners are grateful for.

The Four Mile wants to thank all their patrons for their patience during the past three months it was closed and welcomes everyone back.