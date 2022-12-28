Flood watches lifted across Vancouver Island

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has lifted all flood watches across Vancouver Island as of Wednesday afternoon.

The watches were in effect for all areas of the island, except for northern Vancouver Island, from Saturday until Wednesday morning following a series of snow storms and heavy rain.

On Wednesday afternoon, all of the flood watches were rescinded by the province.

Earlier this week, an evacuation alert was also issued in North Cowichan, B.C., due to flood risks.

The evacuation alert was issued Monday and was lifted Wednesday morning by the municipality.