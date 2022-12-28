North Cowichan flooding evacuation alert lifted

The Municipality of North Cowichan has lifted its evacuation alert for homes near the Chemainus River on Wednesday, following two days of flooding risks.

The evacuation alert was first issued on Monday following heavy rainfall and winter storms in the region.

"Heavy rain, coupled with snow melt and king tide events, led to localized flooding and road closures near Pinson’s Corner (the corner of Chemainus Road at Crofton Road)," said the municipality in an update Wednesday morning.

Water levels along the Chemainus River have since receded, according to the municipality, making it safe for residents to return.

North Cowichan is offering tips to homeowners to help protect against potential flooding.

Residents are asked to keep storm drains near their properties clear, and are encouraged to check their home's downspouts and eaves to make sure water is draining properly.

"Localized flooding can be expected during heavy rain events," said the municipality.

"Never drive through a flooded road, even if signs are not yet in place."

The latest updates on weather alerts and warnings in the region can be found on the Cowichan Alert website.

Meanwhile, flood watches remain in effect for most of Vancouver Island on Wednesday.

A high streamflow advisory is in effect for northern Vancouver Island, while more severe flood watches are in place for all remaining areas of the island, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.