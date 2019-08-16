

Emergency crews are responding to a five-car crash on the Pat Bay Highway.

The chain-reaction collision happened on the highway near the entrance to Elk Lake and Beaver Lake Park Friday afternoon.

Three cars, a pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck were involved.

The crash, which caused rear-end damage to a number of vehicles involved, reduced traffic to one lane in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

Saanich police, fire and paramedics are all responding. Injuries are unclear, but those involved seemed to be out of their vehicles and walking around.

A significant amount of oil was spilled from the semi truck and firefighters placed absorbent materials on the road as a precaution.

Traffic in the area was reportedly backing up in northbound and southbound lanes.

More to come…