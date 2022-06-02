First Nation calls for return of artifacts from Royal B.C. Museum, funding for own museums

Elected Chief Ken Watts shows artifacts to a youngster at the Tseshaht First Nation band office. (CTV News) Elected Chief Ken Watts shows artifacts to a youngster at the Tseshaht First Nation band office. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario