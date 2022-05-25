Business case for new Royal B.C. Museum focuses on expansion, safety
The B.C. government has released its business case to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum, after the province faced criticism for its $789-million cost estimate.
The NDP government says the funds are required because the current museum, about 55 years old, is not seismically safe or accessible, and because many of its facilities, like the loading bay, elevator, and entrance, are too small for some exhibits.
Project leads noted that for several exhibits, museum staff had to remove walls and windows in order to transport larger items into the museum.
Project leads also note that every time windows or walls need to be removed, staff have to monitor for hazardous materials that were part of the building's initial construction, like asbestos or mercury.
PRICE ESTIMATE
Much of the project funding will go towards design and construction contracts for the new Royal B.C. Museum.
Out of the estimated $789.5 million price tag, some $550 million is for construction, while the remaining $239.5 million will go towards things like project management, abatement and demolition, gallery fit out and contingency funds.
Project leads note that full hazmat gear will be required to safely demolish some portions of the building.
It's expected to take about two and a half years for deconstruction and the safe removal of hazardous materials from the property, which will start after the museum has been emptied of its more than seven million artifacts.
People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chad Hipolito)
REDEVELOPMENT OVER RENOVATIONS
Project leads say that it would have been more costly and more time consuming to renovate the space while also keeping the museum open, rather than demolishing the buildings and constructing a new museum on the same site in downtown Victoria.
The province notes that during the development of the business case it did not review the costs or time required to close down the museum to complete renovations.
The current RBCM is set to close in September, with the new museum opening to guests in 2030.
NEXT STEPS
In the short term, the province will complete packing and transferring its collections to a temporary storage site in Saanich, B.C.
The province will also seek requests for proposals from developers, engineers and designers.
The three most qualified teams will compete to have their designs chosen for the $550-million construction and design contracts, according to province.
Project leads say there's a strong focus on making sure the new museum is a world-class facility that's about 26 per cent larger than the current museum buildings.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Who controls the price of crude oil?
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.
Prosecutors suggest Hedley frontman lied about having consensual sex with teen, woman
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is hearing from a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to and from the Hedley frontman's hotel in 2016.
Vancouver
-
B.C. committee recommends honorary degree given to principal of former residential school be rescinded
A sub-committee formed by the University of British Columbia has recommended the honorary degree granted to a former principal of a residential school where unmarked graves were detected last year be rescinded.
-
B.C. woman's 'elaborately concocted alibi' for hit-and-run included fake letters, false accusations, court says
A B.C. woman who was convicted of a fatal hit-and-run despite her "elaborately concocted alibi" which included forged letters and lying about her truck being stolen by a panhandler, has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced.
-
District outlines safety protocols following cougar sighting near Coquitlam school
A Metro Vancouver school district provided details of its safety protocols following warnings from local officials of a cougar sighting near an elementary school.
Edmonton
-
Shandro takes shots at Edmonton councillors over police budget, but misses on some facts
Alberta's justice minister is facing criticism for "strange" and "remarkably unhelpful" comments he made in the legislature on Tuesday when an NDP MLA asked him to help fight crime in Chinatown.
-
'Special name, special place': Edmonton Coffee House now open in Rabat, Morocco
An Edmonton themed coffee shop has opened 8,000 kilometres away, owned by a man who lived in the Alberta capital for a decade.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | 'Current wave is receding': Copping says Alta. has passed peak of sixth wave of COVID-19
The peak of the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed in Alberta, Health Minister Jason Copping announced on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
Significant data breach involving patient data reported at three Toronto hospitals
Patients at three Toronto hospitals may have had some of their personal data accessed following a cybersecurity breach that was first detected in January.
-
Two new suspected cases, one probable case of monkeypox in Toronto
Toronto Public Health says there are two new suspected cases of monkeypox in the city, as well as one probable case of the virus that's under investigation.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy
The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't receive their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
-
Calgary police union tells officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches
The union representing Calgary Police Service members has directed front-line officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches from their uniforms, its president confirmed Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network producing 1 million pills per week
Montreal police says it is working to dismantle a 'major amphetamine trafficking and production network.'
-
Quebec infrastructure must adapt to a future with more extreme weather: experts
Quebecers will need to rethink how they design their homes and lives to prevent further destruction from the effects of climate change, experts say.
Atlantic
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
-
Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire
Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March. Three people have now been charged in the case.
Winnipeg
-
'He gave so much to his community': Cliff Derksen, advocate for families and victims, has died
Cliff Derksen, a man who advocated on behalf of victims and families going through the justice system, has died.
-
Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
The Manitoba government says it is planning to make alcohol sales more convenient, which the opposition says sounds like privatization.
-
'Warm and nurturing environment:' inside Winnipeg's new pediatric cardiac unit
The outdated and crowded pediatric cardiac unit has officially been replaced at HSC Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener
Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of red paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in the substance.
-
Meet Mable: The dog rescued on Hwy 401 is now up for adoption
Mississauga resident Diana Goncalves lured the dog off the roadway and into her car by offering her treats.
Regina
-
Regina residential retrofit rebate program under consideration
The City of Regina is considering implementing a rebate program to encourage energy saving and emissions reducing upgrades to residential homes.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrie police charge girl, 16, with attempted murder
Police charged a 16-year-old girl with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Barrie last month.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
-
Barrie prepares for city's growth with significant road closure
The McKay Road West and Veterans Drive improvement project in Barrie is officially underway.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau pledges $32M to support Sask. long term care residents
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $32 million in funding for long term care in Saskatchewan.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
-
'I had to do something': Former Saskatoon Blade and his wife head to Ukraine to lend a helping hand
Michael Garnett and his wife Rebecca Rider are on their second trip volunteering in eastern Europe to help Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017
More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.