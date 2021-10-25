Film studios, micro-brewery envisioned for Westshore Speedway redevelopment

Victoria -

Development on the Westshore Speedway property in Langford has turned a corner, with work already underway on phase one of the business park.

"Langford Heights" is the new name of the 81-acre site that is home to the iconic, and formerly named, Western Speedway, which was later changed for legal reasons.

Strand Properties Corp. and Bastion Development Corp. have teamed up on the redevelopment project, which will include a business park, 50 residential homes, green spaces and revitalization of Millstream Creek, which runs through the middle of the site.

The business park will be home to a wide range of business according to Mike Mackay, president of Strand Properties.

"You’re going to see everything from, likely, a micro-brewery to film studios, mid- to large scale distribution warehousing; yet you’re going to have the small 11,000 to 12,000-square-foot small bay warehouses that are going to house the small business owners in the region," he said.

Located on Millstream Road, the property is located near major transportation routes, retail outlets, and recreational opportunities.

The development will be built in two phases and is expected to take about five to six years to complete.

The residential component of the development will begin construction during the second phase of the project.

Located to the southeast of the existing speedway, the homes will sit about 18 meters above the business park and adjacent to the Trudie Terrace neighbourhood

"The lots are smaller, single family lots," said Mackay. "We feel we will cater more to an entry level home ownership opportunity for people."

The Westshore Speedway will continue to operate for one more year, during the 2022 racing season.

"We’re really happy we’ve been able to work out an arrangement that works for them," said Mackay. "And we can keep a fixture of Langford alive for another year."

No word on a future location for the popular racetrack has been announced yet, but the developer hopes a suitable spot can be found.