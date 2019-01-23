

Kyle Lancaster, CTV Vancouver Island





Amid worldwide protests, Venezuelans joined together on the steps of the BC Legislature to show support, gratitude, and hope for a new future as Canada and the U.S. recognize Venezuela’s new self-declared interim president.

“Super excited. Finally we’re going to have back our Venezuela,” said Maribet Balestena, who left Venezuela 30 years ago. “To see that finally we have a new president who will set the stage for democracy is so exciting.”

Protesters say they hope new interim president, Juan Guaido, is a step towards the end of a 20-year dictatorship in that country.

Maria Faria, who left Venezuela three years ago says she is filled with “a feeling of hope that in the next couple of years we will see a different Venezuela.” She says people there are not able to guarantee their freedom, and feels thankful to be in Canada.

Event organizer Romina Gianna says she hopes the next steps for Venezuela are to form a new interim government, call for elections, and to have an official new president by the end of the year.

“We’re really wishing that this is not just false hope and hopefully changes do happen from now on.” added Gianna.

Similar protests were held in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto on Wednesday.