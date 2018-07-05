

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties on the Saanich Peninsula played the role of wildlife rescuers after coming across a young deer struck by a car Thursday.

The detachment posted photos of the wounded fawn sitting in the plastic-covered back seat of an RCMP cruiser.

"This was likely the cutest (and quietest) passenger ever transported in the back of our newest car!" Sidney-North Saanich RCMP tweeted. "Poor little thing was hit by a car, so we took them to the vet for a checkup."

The deer was dropped off at the Central Saanich Animal Hospital to be treated for its injuries.

Mounties say they haven't heard any updates since then on its condition.