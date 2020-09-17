COURTENAY, B.C. -- One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash just north of Courtenay Thursday night.

First responders were called to the 5800 block of the North Island Highway after a southbound car collided head-on with a northbound delivery van. The accident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a stretch of road neighbours say has been the scene of many crashes.

One neighbour told CTV News Vancouver Island he heard a loud bang and then silence until he started hearing emergency vehicles.

A second neighbour, who lives closer to the accident scene, also said he heard the loud impact and knew instantly the crash was very serious.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.