Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public's help to find a missing 59-year-old woman whose disappearance is described as "totally out of character."

Karen Linda Clark, 59, has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 16 and her family is extremely worried for her safety, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release.

Her sister reported her missing on March 13. Police say Clark had been living with a relative on Metral Drive and recently talked about travelling to Vancouver, but that hasn't been confirmed.

"Clark's phone is not connected to a network and she has not responded to any emails, calls or texts from friends or family in the last month," said RCMP.

Clark is described as white, 5'6", 150 pounds with long blonde or blonde/grey hair and blue eyes.

RCMP have also provided an image of Clark, but say it is not that recent.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.