Police up and down Vancouver Island are searching for Gladys Barman, a missing senior who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

The 82-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance video at a Petro Canada station on West Saanich Road at 10 a.m.

Barman was wearing glasses, a teal windbreaker, jeans and white sneakers.

Her son, Neil Barman, says she hasn’t been in contact with family which is out of character.

“She does the newspaper route for exercise and has done it for decades,” he said.

When she missed her route on Friday, a concerned neighbour called police.

“A neighbour called in and he believed that something might be wrong with his neighbour,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties of the Oak Bay Police Department. “A stack of newspapers which she normally would have delivered were in front of her house.”

Barman’s family say she is a healthy 82 year old but did complain recently about some minor memory issues.

“Just not knowing the route to a destination or forgetting a little bit about how her cellphone worked,” said Neil Barman.

Police are asking to keep an eye out for her car, a dark green 2002 Honda Accord with BC license plate 940-RGA.

“I think with everybody looking we will find her,” said Neil Barman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.