Esquimalt votes to end police agreement with Victoria

The Township of Esquimalt is looking to exit its agreement with Victoria and the Victoria Police Department, which sees the two communities sharing an amalgamated police force.

Esquimalt and Victoria are currently under a 10-year agreement, which is up for renewal the end of this year.

On Tuesday, Esquimalt announced it will not renew the agreement and will instead pursue a new policing model.

"We did not make this decision lightly," said Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement Tuesday. "However this is not a sudden or new problem – Esquimalt has been burdened by this model for many years."

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins is pictured. (CTV Vancouver island)

Earlier this year, Esquimalt decided not to approve a budget request from VicPD, saying that the municipality already paid more than it needed for policing.

Desjardins said at the time that Esquimalt was on the hook for things like overtime pay for protests or events in Victoria.

"We just don't feel that Esquimalt should have to pay for those extras because we're the only department amalgamated with Victoria," she said at the time.

On Tuesday, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said he was "disappointed" by Esquimalt council's decision.

"VicPD has proudly served Esquimalt residents for many years," he said in a statement. "Our officers have provided an excellent level of police service and have developed strong community connections."

The police chief said VicPD will continue to serve the community until a final decision is made, and added that he believes the move is purely a financial one and is not based on the performance of VicPD officers.

"I’m hopeful that when government reviews this, it will be viewed through the lens of the recommendations from the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act, specific to a regional approach to a fragmented policing structure," he said.

NEW POLICING MODEL

Esquimalt says it's now looking for a consultant to come up with proposals for different police service delivery models for the community.

The township hopes to have these alternate police models submitted to the province before the shared police agreement expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

Esquimalt has also asked the B.C. government for $150,000 in funding to prepare the proposal.

"Both councils and the police board have worked diligently to make the best out of the situation we are in," said Desjardins on Tuesday.

"The fact remains that two municipalities are making decisions on one budget, regardless of their vastly different needs and it’s challenging on both sides," she said.

The Victoria Police Department headquarters. (CTV News)

This year, Esquimalt's share of VicPD's total budget was 13.67 per cent, or roughly $8.4 million. The township says that funding is about 22 per cent of the municipality's total annual budget.

Esquimalt also claims it has the highest operating cost per officer in the region, and the second-highest police operating cost compared to similar jurisdictions in B.C. that have populations between 15,000 and 25,000 residents.

"This issue represents a significant amount of Esquimalt taxpayers' money that could be used on a variety of projects of benefit to the community," said Desjardins.

"Given that we are at the end of the current agreement, it would be irresponsible to not do our due diligence in considering all our police servicing options," she said.

The shared framework agreement between Esquimalt and Victoria first began in 2003.

