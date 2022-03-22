Victoria police chief 'disappointed' after Esquimalt rejects request for more funding
Councillors for the Township of Esquimalt have voted down a budget request from the Victoria Police Department that would have funded six additional officers and four civilian employees, saying the municipality already pays disproportionately more for policing than it gets in return.
Council declined to provide more funding for the 2022 police budget, with the exception of funding for restorative justice, the township said in a media release Tuesday.
The Victoria police budget requires the approval of both the Victoria and Esquimalt councils as both communities share the policing costs of the amalgamated force.
But Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins says the township's crime rate has been in decline in recent years while Victoria's has risen in proportion to its population.
"We're very different communities," Desjardins said in an interview Tuesday. "We're willing to pay our fair share, but we're not willing to supplement somebody else's share."
In its decision, the township cited a September 2020 review of policing costs in Victoria and Esquimalt by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, which found Esquimalt paid approximately 14.7 per cent of VicPD's budget.
The report recommended Esquimalt's share of the budget be reduced to 13.67 per cent, which took effect this year, according to the township.
However, Esquimalt says the cost still does not align with the municipality's demand for police services.
"We know that overtime and other costs are increasing due to the number of protests we're seeing downtown," Desjardins said. "We just don't feel that Esquimalt should have to pay for those extras because we're the only department amalgamated with Victoria."
Victoria police Chief Del Manak is "disappointed" by the decision taken by Esquimalt council, he said in a statement Tuesday.
"Our police board, over an exhaustive budget process spanning several months, arrived at this budget based on the best available information relating to resource demands, operational requirements, and public safety trends," Manak said.
"Personnel shortages and the demands on our people are only mounting, and this pressure is affecting our ability to provide the community policing that our citizens expect."
'WE'RE ALREADY OVER-RESOURCED'
Esquimalt says it does not get to make operational decisions about how the VicPD budget is used.
"The report also cited that we had more officers than were required to provide adequate policing for Esquimalt," Desjardins added. "Because of that, Esquimalt council felt that to add more resources when we're already over-resourced, according to this report, just doesn't make fiscal sense for our community."
According to the municipality, Esquimalt paid $8.4 million for policing in 2021, or approximately $479 per resident.
"Public safety is top of mind, as is appropriate spending for our services," the mayor added. "Our goal is to be adequately policed while fiscally responsible to our residents and businesses."
The township says its staff will be surveying Esquimalt residents over the next two months to determine their level of satisfaction with the amalgamated VicPD arrangement before the arrangement comes up for renewal in July.
The 10 additional VicPD positions sought in the budget request included a business intelligence analyst, a records specialist, two front-desk workers, a cultural liaison officer, a cybercrime officer, two assertive community treatment officers and two co-responder team officers to be accompanied by Island Health workers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
A socially progressive, economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing: poll
Recent polling from Nanos Research shows Canadians believe a more socially progressive and economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. couple wins $6M lottery jackpot after playing same numbers for 36 years
After playing the same lottery numbers since the 1980s, Lana and Joery Leung's persistence finally paid off this month with a massive $6-million jackpot.
-
Teen arrested in playground arson that caused $100,000 in damage: Delta police
Police in Delta say the suspect in an arson case that caused thousands of dollars in damage is a minor.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
'I'm still concerned': Edmonton council votes down new mask bylaw for city buildings
Edmontonians will not have to start masking up in more places after a new bylaw failed at city hall on Tuesday. By a vote of 8-5, councillors decided not to make masking mandatory in city-owned and operated facilities like city hall and rec centres.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer
If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.
Calgary
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Calgary Flames file lawsuit against insurers for $125M in losses due to COVID
The Calgary Flames organization has filed a lawsuit against its insurers alleging $125 million in losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Pandemic expected to cost Quebec government $24.1 billion, finance ministry says
The cost of the pandemic could increase with future waves of COVID-19, according to estimates from the Quebec Ministry of Finance contained in the budget unveiled Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Winnipeg
-
'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets
With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow. Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.
-
'More than we expected': Grizzly bear sightings have spiked in Manitoba since 1980: report
Grizzly bears are being spotted with more frequency in northern Manitoba, according to new research.
-
Hate crime down in Winnipeg but many cases across Canada remain unsolved, data shows
Data released last week by Statistics Canada shows Winnipeg is bucking the trend when it comes to an increase in police-reported hate crime but the numbers also shed light on what happens to those reports once they’re investigated.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
'She was part of our community': Waterloo neighbourhood remembers teen girl killed in stabbing
Community members in Waterloo’s Lincoln Heights neighbourhood are coming together to remember a teen girl killed last Thursday.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
Regina
-
‘It is a takeover’: Sask. premier frustrated with Liberal, NDP confidence deal
Saskatchewan’s premier voiced his displeasure about a newly announced confidence deal between the federal Liberal and NDP parties that will keep the Liberal government in power into 2025.
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County house prices shatter records and dreams of hopeful homebuyers
Housing prices across Simcoe County are shattering records and the hopes of many first-time homebuyers.
-
Alliston woman dies in hospital after weekend house fire
A house fire that broke out on Sunday evening in Alliston has claimed the life of one person.
-
Vote for the worst roads in Simcoe Muskoka
Simcoe Muskoka drivers once again have the chance to voice their concerns with the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
-
Saskatoon rental vacancy rate drops as demand increases
It was tougher to find a place to rent in Saskatoon in 2021, according to a survey by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL scholarships spawn questions about gender equity in Ontario
Ontario University Athletics has penned an open letter about the 3 million in scholarships awarded by the province to the Ontario Hockey League. The OUA says the same should be done for female athletes.
-
Lock City Dairies owner in the Sault wants to house Ukrainian refugees in former school
The owner of Lock City Dairies in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to use a former school to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69
A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.