A 42-year-old Esquimalt man has been charged after he allegedly shared "extremely graphic" child sexual abuse videos online, according to police.

The man, who police aren't identifying, faces charges of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

He came to the attention of VicPD's Internet Child Exploitation Investigators in March 2017 for sharing the videos, which met the criminal code's definition of child pornography, police said in a news release.

Earlier this month on Dec. 5, officers from multiple investigative units executed a search warrant at a home in Esquimalt, arresting the man and seizing 42 exhibits.

The majority of those exhibits will be forensically examined over the coming weeks, police said.

The man has since been released from court on a promise to appear with several conditions.

Police are recommending parents visit www.cybertip.ca for support and referral services or to report online sexual exploitation of children.