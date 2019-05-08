

CTV Vancouver Island





An emergency alerting system will be tested across Canada, including in B.C., on Wednesday.

Each province is responsible for issuing a test alert.

Emergency Management BC will test Alert Ready at 1:55 p.m.

During the test, the public will hear an alert tone and hear or see the following message on TV screens, radio, and compatible cellphones.

This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.

The test will determine if the system is fully functional for an actual emergency.

The public is asked not to call 911 for additional information.

According to the Alert Ready website, it delivers "critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians."

Each province is conducting the test at different times. You can find the schedule here.