Election 2021: NDP's Randall Garrison projected to win Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding

CTV News is predicting NDP candidate Randall Garrison will be re-elected in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding.

As of approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday, Garrison had 43.3 per cent of the counted votes in the riding, or 17,963 ballots.

While votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

Garrison has held the riding since 2011.

Garrison is being challenged this election by Laura Anne Frost, an environmental researcher and candidate for the Conservative party, and Liberal candidate Doug Kobayashi.

Latest Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke vote count %:

Polls reporting: 210/241