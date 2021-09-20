Election 2021: NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor projected winner in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Victoria -

CTV News is predicting NDP incumbent candidate, Alistair MacGregor, will win the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding.

As of approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday, MacGregor had 43.4 per cent of the counted votes in the riding, or 18,952 ballots.

While votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

MacGregor first won the seat in 2015. He's being challenged by Conservative candidate Alana DeLong, a four-term Calgary MLA, and the Liberal's Blair Herbert.

A full list of candidates across all Vancouver Island ridings can be found here.

Further information on how to vote in the federal election can be found here.

Latest Cowichan-Malahat-Langford vote count %:

Polls reporting: 230/250