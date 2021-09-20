Election 2021: Green party's Elizabeth May projected winner in Saanich-Gulf Islands

Victoria -

CTV News is projecting that Elizabeth May will be re-elected in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

While votes are still being counted, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win a minority government in the 2021 federal election.

CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

Former Green partly leader Elizabeth May is fighting to hang onto her seat against Conservative challenger David Busch, Liberal candidate Sherri Moore-Arbour and Sabina Signh of the NDP.

Saanich-Gulf Islands candidates: