Duncan RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman after she refused let him in her home.

Police say the man was trying to gain access to a home on Ypres Street in Duncan at around 5 a.m. Monday.

When the woman denied him, he assaulted her outside the home, according to RCMP.

The man is described as First Nations, between 18 and 19 years old, 5'10", clean shaven with slight stubble and medium-length hair.

The man was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black baseball camp and a blue string backpack.

Anyone who sees him or has further information is asked to call police at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.