NANAIMO -- A fully loaded dump truck travelling north on the Nanaimo Parkway blew a tire and lost control, landing in a ditch Friday.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. The driver of the truck was able to walk away without injury and remained at the scene.

Traffic was down to one lane on the parkway as emergency crews tried to get the dump truck out of the ditch.

The truck was loaded with asphalt at the time, making it difficult for crews to remove it without the truck tipping over.