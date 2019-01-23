

CTV Vancouver Island





A 10-month investigation linked to the Red Scorpions, a well-known B.C. gang, has led to the seizure of drugs, firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.

Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 18, 2018 investigators carried out multiple search warrants in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Richmond. Mounties seized 30 pounds of dried cannabis, three kilograms of drugs believed to be cocaine and fentanyl and more than $93,000 in cash.

Four men, between 20 and 45 years old, were arrested during the searches in Nanaimo. None have been charged.

The investigation began in April 2018, with officials searching a home on Linyard Valley. Four firearms, $35,000 in cash and 10 ounces of suspected fentanyl were seized. Three men were charged with various drug trafficking offences.

In a release Nanaimo RCMP say the investigation was "extremely complex and demanding as it involved multiple police agencies involved in the planning and coordination required to simultaneously and safely carry out these search warrants."

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected in the coming months.