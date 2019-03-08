A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being assisted by firefighters in getting out of a difficult location Friday morning.

A driver was heading along Highway 19A in Oyster River shortly after midnight when the car left the roadway and travelled down a nearly six-metre embankment.

The car then travelled another six to nine metres into some trees before coming to a stop.

"The car was on a bit of an angle with a lot of trees that were in the way and being that you have to take the person out the top of the vehicle instead of the side it makes it more challenging," said Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green.

Crews had to use chainsaws to get to the vehicle and then extraction tools to open up the car to get to the driver.

"The driver was alert and conscious and talking to us and the paramedics at the same time and our crews worked well with the paramedics to extricate the patient out of a very difficult situation," Green said.

RCMP are still investigating the crash but say alcohol is not being considered a factor.