VICTORIA -- A 38-year-old Langford man is facing several charges after police say he fled the scene of a serious collision in Saanich.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday, a Saanich police officer attempted to stop a black Mercedes SUV for a traffic violation at the corner of McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street.

Police say the driver sped off westbound on McKenzie towards Quadra Street.

Minutes later another Saanich officer came across a two-vehicle crash involving the same SUV at McKenzie and Rainbow Street.

Police say multiple witnesses reported the driver fled on foot toward Rainbow Park. More officers arrived on scene and arrested the driver.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A 38-year-old Langford man has been charged with four criminal charges and four traffic violations, including dangerous driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, flight from police, driving while prohibited, driving without a licence, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, and failure to obey traffic signals.

Eastbound traffic on McKenzie Avenue was closed for over four hours Thursday evening as police remained on scene to investigate.

Saanich police are asking the public to check their dashcam footage if they were in the area of McKenzie Avenue between Borden Street and Rainbow Street between the time of 4:35 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the event is asked to contact the Saanich police at 250-475-4321 and refer to file 20-11586.