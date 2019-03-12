

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman found slumped over the wheel of her vehicle on a Langford road was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday, police say.

A Mountie was patrolling the area of Hoffman Avenue and Winster Road at around 1 a.m. when he saw a vehicle parked at a curb.

When he saw the woman slumped over, he conducted a traffic stop to speak with the woman, observing "obvious signs of drug impairment," according to West Shore RCMP.

He also found she had a bag of white powdered substance suspected to be an opioid and arrested her for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The Mountie seized 14 grams of the suspected opioid in total.

"This amount of suspected opioid was likely going to be trafficked into the West Shore community and was stopped solely due to the frontline officer's investigation," said Const. Nancy Saggar in a news release.

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was released by police and issued a 24-hour driving prohibition. Her car was impounded.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and the woman will appear in court at a later date.