An air ambulance was called in to transport a driver ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Oyster River.

The crash occurred along Macaulay Road in the small Vancouver Island community, south of Campbell River.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over when the driver was ejected. No other vehicles were involved.

Macaulay Road has been closed until further notice.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.