Driver ejected from vehicle in Oyster River rollover crash
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 11:36AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 3:08PM PST
An air ambulance was called in to transport a driver ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Oyster River.
The crash occurred along Macaulay Road in the small Vancouver Island community, south of Campbell River.
The vehicle reportedly rolled over when the driver was ejected. No other vehicles were involved.
Macaulay Road has been closed until further notice.
It's unclear what caused the crash. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.
VIDEO: @comoxvalleyrcmp continue their investigation & looking for witnesses after a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred this morning in the 3100 block of Macaulay Rd. in Black Creek. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted,. Current condition unknown. pic.twitter.com/HTb4fK7tr5— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) November 7, 2018