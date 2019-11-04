

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





NANAIMO -- A 26-year-old man was airlifted to a Victoria hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a power pole in Cedar.

The accident happened around 9:15 Sunday morning in the 1200-block of Cedar Road.

After speaking with witnesses and investigating the crash, Nanaimo RCMP say the driver of an older model Toyota Corolla was travelling east on Cedar Road when he lost control and crashed into a hydro pole.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

Fire crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was the lone occupant and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated.

Police say they are still unsure why the driver lost control of his vehicle.

Road conditions were wet and visibility was affected by fog at the time of the accident.

Police are still investigating the cause.