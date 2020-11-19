VICTORIA -- An innovative new drive-thru event is being constructed at the Breakwater District in Ogden Point this holiday season.

The contactless event, called Victoria Wonderland, will feature an immersive 25-minute drive through a cruise ship terminal at the breakwater.

Thousands of lights will be on display, with the option of wearing 3D glasses for an even more immersive experience.

Guests can also tune in to curated holiday music in their car by using their vehicle’s Bluetooth system.

Victoria Wonderland will run from Dec. 8 to Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas Day. Seven time slots will be available per day, with 50 cars allowed at each show. Tickets to the event must be booked in advance.

"Enjoy the magic of the season with larger than life displays, holograms, projection mapping and lasers synchronized to holiday remixes by local artists," reads the event’s website.

Victoria Wonderland is being produced by Transcend Victoria, which specializes in similar immersive events.

Partial proceeds from each ticket will go to local charities, including Victoria Hospice, the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, Power to Be and the Make a Wish Foundation.

