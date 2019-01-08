

CTV Vancouver Island





The family of a young Nanaimo boy tragically killed in a biking incident is "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support shown on an online fundraiser, a friend says.

Eight-year-old Linden Baglo was struck by a Ford F350 truck while riding his bike with his sister near his central Nanaimo home on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital for emergency treatment, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with investigators and drugs, alcohol or speed are not considered to be factors.

Tracy Williams, who described Linden as a "loving, affordable funny little boy" who brought smiles to all he knew, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the Baglo family with funeral costs.

The campaign was launched Monday and by Tuesday afternoon, it had raised nearly all of its $30,000 goal.

Williams posted an update on the fundraiser saying Linden's family was touched by the support they've received.

"At this time they need time to grieve and of course make the heartbreaking preparations to come," she wrote. "Thanks again for all the support and shares to help this family at such a terrible time."

RCMP said the tragedy is also being felt by the community, and victim services officers are assisting Linden's family and friends. Grief counsellors were also made available at the school he attended.

Investigators are also looking for several bystanders who jumped into action to provide first aid to Linden, but left the scene before officers could speak with them.

They're asked to get in touch with Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.