VICTORIA -- Victoria’s iconic Farmont Empress hotel will hold its annual emergency fire drill Thursday.

Staff want to ensure the public that this is a planned event and a large response from the Victoria Fire Department is expected.

“Guests staying in the hotel are advised well in advance and are not required to evacuate the building during the drill,” Empress marketing director Tracy Drake said in a press release.

The drill will run from 10:30 a.m.to 11 a.m.