Officials say four people were displaced after a fire broke out in a trailer in Courtenay Monday afternoon.

A plume of smoke hovered above the trailer along Braidwood Road as crews raced to extinguish it.

Firefighters managed to bring it under control, but the trailer was destroyed and a second trailer sustained some damage.

A person inside the trailer at the time made it out okay and no one else suffered and injuries, according to fire officials.

There were unconfirmed reports that more than one dog may have perished in the blaze. Fire officials said there were some pets unaccounted for.