VICTORIA -- Saanich police say the owner of a dog accused of fatally injuring another dog and biting that dog's owner earlier this week has come forward.

Police say the incident occurred at Mount Douglas Park around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Near the summit of the park, police say a small dog was on-leash with its owner when it was attacked by a larger, off-leash dog.

The small dog suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a veterinarian, where it had to be put down, according to police.

The small dog's owner was also allegedly bitten by the off-leash dog and sustained minor injuries.

Police note that dogs in Saanich "must be kept on a leash or under effective control at all times."

Investigators appealed publicly for the larger dog's owner to come forward. They said Friday afternoon that the owner had done so and is cooperating with animal control officers. The file is still under investigation, and no further details will be released, police said.

"Thank you to the public and media partners for creating awareness of this incident," police said.