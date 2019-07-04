

CTV Vancouver Island





A Langford residents group is expressing concern over a development that's being proposed for a heavily forested area in Braemar Heights.

The Citizens of South Langford for Sustainable Development say the 73-acre residential development will increase traffic, reduce greenspace, and change the integrity of their neighborhood.

The group says the city has in the past granted exceptions to developers that reduced the amount of protected greenspace in the area.

People are asking the city and the developer to work to preserve a section of the forest.

The group will be presenting its requests to council July 8.