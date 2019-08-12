

CTV Vancouver Island





Thick fog forced cancellations and diversions of several flights out of and into Victoria Monday morning.

On its website, Harbour Air said three morning flights from Victoria's Inner Harbour to Vancouver had to be diverted to Patricia Bay due to the weather.

Flights from Vancouver to Victoria were also diverted to Patricia Bay up until the 8:40 a.m. flight, which left late due to the fog.

As of 8:30 a.m. the fog had mostly cleared and seaplane flights appeared to return to their normal schedules.

Helijet also reported the cancellation of at least one flight at 7:40 a.m. but said operations quickly returned to normal.

There were no cancellations reported for flights leaving Victoria International Airport.