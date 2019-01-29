

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





Pop star Shawn Mendes leads all nominees for the 2019 Juno Awards with six nominations, but the list also includes six nominees from Vancouver Island.

Victoria's David Foster is nominated for the 'Jack Richardson Producer of the Year' award for his work on Michael Buble's recordings of My Funny Valentine and Where or When.

Foster will also be presented with the Humanitarian Award for his dedication to philanthropy through his support of hundreds of charities, including his own non-profit organization, The David Foster Foundation.

Nanaimo jazz singer Diana Krall is up for 'Vocal Jazz Album of the Year' for her Love is Here to Stay duet record with Tony Bennett.

Salt Spring Island's Raffi hopes to win 'Children's Album of The Year' for the sixth time in his career, this time for his album Dog on The Floor. He won his first Juno in 1995.

Victoria native Steve Bays is nominated for 'Recording Engineer of The Year.' The Hot Hot Heat and Mounties frontman is nominated for his work recording with Vancouver band Dear Rouge on their song Flashes.

Rounding out the Vancouver Island nominees are Victoria's The Fretless for 'Instrumental Album of The year' and Metchosin's Cassandra Miller for 'Classical Composition of the Year.'

The 2019 Juno Awards will be presented in London, Ontario on March 17 and will be hosted by Sarah McLachlan.

A full list of Juno nominees can be found here.