A Nanaimo elementary school was briefly evacuated after a small fire broke out in a storage room Wednesday.

The fire occurred in a storage room at Brechin Elementary that was not near students, officials told CTV Vancouver Island.

Sprinklers were activated and students and teachers were evacuated from the building, then later held in a gymnasium until it was safe to return to classrooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries in the incident.