Crash between motorcycle, SUV sends one to hospital in Victoria
A motorcyclist was treated by paramedics following a collision with a black SUV at Rock Bay Avenue and Bay Street. Nov. 19, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 12:37PM PST
At least one person was treated by paramedics following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in Victoria Monday.
The collision happened at the corner of Bay Street and Rock Bay Avenue just before noon.
Pictures from the scene show the motorcycle trapped underneath the front end of a black SUV.
The motorcycle rider was seen being loaded into an ambulance. The driver of the SUV, who remained on scene, did not appear to be injured.
Police have not commented on the incident or said what they believe led to the collision.
