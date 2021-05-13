VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will discuss new case numbers and progress on vaccinations from the past 24 hours.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 600 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including eight in the Vancouver Island region.

The eight new cases in the island region represents the first time the region’s daily case total has dipped into single digits in over two months.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,876 cases and 39 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more person in B.C. has died of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,625.

There are currently 193 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, including 18 people in hospital and three more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 144 active cases Wednesday, including 72 in the South Island, 50 in the Central Island and 22 in the North Island.

Public health officials have now administered 2,277,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 115,295 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.