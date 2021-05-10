VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new cases, deaths and vaccine updates recorded over the weekend.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 722 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 20 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 4,804 cases and 38 deaths in the island region since the pandemic began.

Seven more people in B.C. died of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,602.

There are currently 235 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, including 15 people in hospital and four more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 180 active cases Friday, including 84 in the South Island, 75 in the Central Island and 21 in the North Island.

Public health officials have now administered 2,042,442 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 99,461 secondary doses.

