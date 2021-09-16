COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update

Victoria -

B.C. Health officials will release an update on the state the of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement after 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials identified 661 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 66 new cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, there were 5,791 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 615 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 531 active cases Wednesday, including 215 in the South Island, 255 in the Central Island and 61 in the North Island.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported that there were 24 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 patients receiving critical care.

Across the province, seven COVID-19-related deaths were recorded Wednesday, including two deaths in the Island Health region.

Island Health also announced Wednesday that two more residents at a long-term care home in the Victoria area had died of the illness amid an outbreak of the disease. The health authority did not specify when the deaths occurred, though it did confirm that they were not the deaths included in the province's daily update Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has killed six residents and infected 36 people since it was declared on Aug. 27.

As of Wednesday, approximately 86.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.6 per cent had received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.