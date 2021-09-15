COVID-19 death toll reaches 6 at Victoria care home
Two more people have died of COVID-19 at a Victoria-area care home where an outbreak of the disease has now left six residents dead.
Twenty-one residents and 15 staff have tested positive since the outbreak was declared at Sunset Lodge in Esquimalt on Aug. 27.
Island Health officials offered condolences Wednesday to the families, friends and staff affected by the outbreak.
“Sadly, Island Health can confirm that two additional resident deaths have been attributed to the outbreak at Sunset Lodge,” the health authority said in a written statement.
“We share our deepest condolences with the friends, family and care staff of these individuals,” the statement said. “Out of respect for the privacy of these people and their families, we will not be sharing any further details.”
Island Health says there have been no new cases of the disease detected during follow-up testing over the past week.
The movement of residents and staff within the Salvation Army-run centre has been limited during the outbreak, and the health authority has put admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is ongoing.
