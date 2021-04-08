VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce the latest coronavirus cases and vaccine updates from Victoria.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement of 997 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Two more people died of the virus, health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,491.

The Island Health region has now reported 3,749 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 543 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

On Wednesday, Island Health revealed the locations of 486 active cases, including 261 in the South Island, 194 in the Central Island and 31 in the North Island.

B.C. has now confirmed 3,766 COVID-19 variant cases, 266 of which are currently active.

Health officials have administered 946,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 87,504 secondary doses.

The province is reminding British Columbians that B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine website is now up and running, allowing residents to book their vaccine appointments online.

As of Wednesday, anyone aged 70 or older, Indigenous people aged 18 or older, and people who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable can book their appointment online or call the B.C. immunization centre at 1-833-838-2323.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.