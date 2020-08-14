VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday.

The announcement is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m. It follows the revelation of 78 new cases of coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

There are currently 578 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including nine people who are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

B.C. has recorded 4,274 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 196 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed a stark rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among people aged 20 to 39 since the province entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

"Our actions make a difference," Henry said. "Our actions can inspire others to do the right thing. We all need to be role models in our community, in our family, to use the tools that we have to support all of us and to keep our community safe. And we need to do it every single day."

Thursday's announcement came after B.C. officials announced 85 new cases on Wednesday, the third-highest single-day increase the province has seen since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.