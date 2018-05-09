

Warning: This story contains images that may be considered graphic.

A passenger is facing possible charges after he allegedly bit off part of a cab driver's finger in a disturbing incident in Courtenay over the weekend.

Bruce Morgan has seen a lot in his career, having been a professional driver for more than 30 years and driving a taxi for the past three.

But on Saturday, he met a fare he'll never forget – for all the wrong reasons.

"He had kind of a smirk on his face right from the beginning. I thought something was up then," said Morgan. "Guy got in, we started driving. I asked him twice I guess whereabouts on Mission Hill he was going. He never talked to me, he just looked straight ahead."

Morgan said he arrived at the intersection of Old Island Highway at Rye Road when the passenger suddenly demanded he stop – but then wouldn't get out.

"He looked at me and says, 'Well how the f*** are you going to get me out of your car?' I said I'm not, I'll drive to the police station, I'll sit outside and phone a policeman and he'll come and get you out."

He said that's when the passenger, who was sitting in the front seat beside him, began throwing punches.

"I managed to get my hand up under his jaw and push his head up against the window," he said. "That's when my finger got close to his face, and then he took a bite of my finger."

The passenger had bitten off the tip of Morgan's right ring finger, and it took the help of a fellow cabbie who appeared on the scene to subdue him until police arrived.

"I showed the cop my finger and said 'The son of a b**** bit my finger off,'" said Morgan. "He looked at it and he got pissed right away and said 'Alright, you're getting charged with aggravated assault.'"

Police called the finger-biting incident "rare," and said it is still under investigation as possible charges are forwarded.

Morgan said he wasn't about to let the incident get the best of him, and after receiving treatment at a local hospital, he had his finger patched up and headed back onto the road to finish his shift.

The driver is still missing his finger tip and said he's not quite sure where it has gone.

Still, Morgan said he's grateful for the way cab dispatchers and other taxi drivers look out for one another.

"Sure happened that night," he said. "I was grateful to see my fellow driver come and give me a hand."

The passenger has been released from custody and has an upcoming court appearance.