Coroner investigating after woman's body found on Salt Spring Island
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 4:41PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 9:52AM PDT
The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a body was found in the water on Salt Spring Island.
A coroner confirmed they were called to the Southern Gulf Island after the body of a woman in her 30s was found in Ganges Harbour on Saturday.
The coroner did not release any further information and said the investigation was in its beginning stages.
Correction: A previous version of this article said the body was found at Fulfold Harbour. This is incorrect, as the body was found in Ganges Harbour.