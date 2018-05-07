

CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a body was found in the water on Salt Spring Island.

A coroner confirmed they were called to the Southern Gulf Island after the body of a woman in her 30s was found in Ganges Harbour on Saturday.

The coroner did not release any further information and said the investigation was in its beginning stages.

Correction: A previous version of this article said the body was found at Fulfold Harbour. This is incorrect, as the body was found in Ganges Harbour.