Conservation officers head to small island near Nanaimo, B.C., to trap prowling cougar

Conservation officers have travelled to a small island near Nanaimo, B.C., in hopes of catching a prowling cougar that was recorded walking past several homes earlier this week.

At least 10 people say they spotted the cougar on Protection Island, B.C., over the last week.

The cougar is pictured on Protection Island, B.C., on Dec. 27, 2022. (Submitted)

One person tells CTV News that the community of about 350 homes has had to take matters into their own hands.

The resident says one homeowner has been blasting heavy metal music to scare the animal away, while women are carrying large sticks for protection. Some people have even stopped leaving their homes out of fear.

"It's been lingering everywhere," said Protection Island resident Agnes Provost.

"We thought, OK, it would stay on the beach. No, it's going on people's decks, it's crossing the road," she said.

"There was somebody just trying to get home from Christmas and they saw the cougar walk in front of them, and they said, 'I can't get to my house,'" said Provost. "So they walked back to where they were having Christmas and they stayed there."

B.C. conservation officers arrived on the island on Thursday to hopefully nab the cougar in a live trap and relocate it.

Residents have been critical of the conservation service for not coming sooner, but say they are grateful that the animal will not likely be killed.

Conservation officers say it seems the cougar has found a good natural food source and doesn’t want to leave.