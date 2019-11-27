CAMPBELL RIVER - Seven massive tires washed ashore on Storey’s Beach just south of Campbell River several weeks ago, raising concerns in the community.

Homeowners in the area want them removed, but no one is taking responsibility for them as of yet.

Colleen and David Jones have lived across the street from where the tires are for 45 years and couldn’t believe their eyes when they washed ashore.

“I thought at first, what the heck is that?" says Colleen Jones. "Is that a whale?"

The tires are approximately 10' tall and are believed to have broken away from a nearby breakwater.

The Jones family is worried that the tires are an environmental and navigational threat, as well as an eyesore for the community.

“I don’t’ want to be looking at this for the rest of my life,” says David Jones

After the tires were discovered, David and Colleen began making calls to several government agencies to find out who was responsible for removing the massive tires. The pair was repeatedly turned away.

“We’ve tried calling everybody and nobody seems to want to do anything about it,” says Colleen Jones. “They just don’t seem to have an answer for us.”

CTV News reached out to all three levels of government and also found no concrete answers.

In a statement, Transport Canada simply said that they were aware of the beached tires. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said that since the tires are on the shore, they no longer pose any risks to navigation and did not fall under their jurisdiction.

The Strathcona Regional District, which Campbell River falls under, says that they don’t have jurisdiction over the foreshore while the B.C. Ministry of Environment told CTV News that it is looking into the matter, but are unsure if it’s their responsibility at this time.

CTV News also reached out to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

At this point, Colleen and David Jones, and many members of the Campbell River community, still have no idea who will haul the tires away or when.