A man is in police custody after threatening the air crew and causing damage aboard a WestJet flight destined for Comox Wednesday.

Edmonton RCMP say the 41-year-old man didn't wait for authorization before boarding flight WS 339 in Edmonton and instead ran down the boarding ramp and onto the plane.

The aircraft was occupied only by the flight crew at the time who were in the process of completing their pre-flight briefings.

Police say the man uttered threats to the crew, who then removed themselves from the aircraft fearing for their safety.

The man then allegedly damaged a door on the plane before police could arrive and take him into custody.

A statement issued by WestJet confirmed Wednesday's Edmonton-to-Comox flight was cancelled, as was the returning flight to Edmonton.

Passengers were offered re-accommodation options through either Calgary or Vancouver Wednesday night, or seats on another flight from Edmonton scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The company apologized for any inconvenience the cancellations may have caused, adding that safety is its main priority.